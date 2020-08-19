SPORTS

PSG vs Leipzig HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: PSG Beat Leipzig 3-0

News18.com | August 19, 2020, 2:50 AM IST
Event Highlights

Paris Saint-Germain have made it to their first ever UEFA Champions League final by defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-final on Wednesday. Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat found the back of the net with Neymar at the heart of the victory. RB Leipzig will have to be content with their first-ever semi-final appearance.

PSG were on top of Leipzig right from the first whistle and maintained that momentum throughout the game. Leipzig had very little to show in the semi-final with only a couple of moments of spark. PSG were hunting throughout, making those incisive passes, running in the spaces and wrecking havoc at the Leipzig backline. Leipzig's defence is pretty much to be blamed here as they were just not up to the speed PSG threw at them.
Aug 19, 2020 2:49 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 2:48 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 2:48 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 2:28 am (IST)

Neymar's name is on the scoresheet but he was on fire! He was at the heart of this victory, earning fouls, making incisive runs, giving those intricate passes. Neymar has made himself worthy of all the money PSG splurged at him. They are in their first-ever Champions League final and they will be gunning for the big title now.

Aug 19, 2020 2:25 am (IST)

FULL TIME! Paris Saint-Germain have made it to their very first UEFA Champions League final with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig. PSG were clearly the better team throughout the match and deserved the win. They will meet either Lyon or Bayern Munich in the final.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 2:18 am (IST)

87' - Mbappe and Di Maria are substituted by Choupo-Moting and Pablo Sarabia, respectively. This is PSG conserving the two for the final now as they have almost made it over the line.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 2:16 am (IST)

86' - Leipzig attempted to move up the field with pace but PSG held the shape well to stop them from making their way ahead and be dangerous.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 2:12 am (IST)

82' - Two blocks from the PSG defence to deny Leipzig! It was scrappy of the PSG defence in the first place to let the grounded ball breach them so easily but the blocks did the job.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 2:11 am (IST)

80' - Neymar earns another free kick on the left of the Leipzig box but the Di Maria shot is parried away by Gulacsi. Leipzig are completely on the backfoot, have been for almost the entirety of the match.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 2:03 am (IST)

72' - Mbappe terrorizes the Leipzig defence against with his pace but Gulacsi makes himself big and blocks Mbappe's shot that comes straight at him. Mbappe is not happy with his shot.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 2:01 am (IST)

71' - PSG are still putting some really quality balls in the box to create a window of opportunity for themselves. Leipzig, on the other hand, have no sting left in the attack.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:54 am (IST)

64' - Tyler Adams, who scored Leipzig's winner against Atletico Madrid, comes in for Kevin Kampl. Frustration is now showing on Leipzig as they are conceding easy fouls.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:50 am (IST)

56' - GOAL! Juan Bernat scores PSG's third and possibly, puts the semi-final to bed. It was almost comic the way PSG scored that one! Leipzig got the ball away on the right of their box but the Leipzig defender slipped and claimed a foul. PSG didn't stop and played the ball in the middle where Bernat put it in. There was a VAR check on the goal and it was cleared.

RBL 0-3 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:45 am (IST)

55' - Leipzig are trying hard to get the breakthrough against PSG and they have troubled the defence a bit but nothing of note. Leipzig are only scraping the wood so far, there has been no cut at all.

RBL 0-2 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:37 am (IST)

The second half of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between PSG and RB Leipzig is underway! PSG have a two-goal lead with goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria.

RBL 0-2 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:36 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 1:35 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 1:34 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 1:30 am (IST)

RB Leipzig's backline has been a bit dodgy with PSG's pace and intricate passing troubling them a number of times. PSG have maintained high pressure on their opponents right from the start and the German side has been unable to put the pressure back on the French.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria have connected extremely well up front while their midfield has been working hard to keep the ball in their feet and away from Leipzig.

RBL 0-2 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:25 am (IST)

HALF TIME! Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a two-goal cushion after 45 minutes of play while RB Leipzig have been unable to trouble the French side much.

RBL 0-2 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:22 am (IST)

42' - GOAL! Gulacsi played the ball towards his defender but it was intercepted by PSG and Leipzig failed to clear the ball and Di Maria got to the end of it and sent the ball home.

RBL 0-2 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 1:13 am (IST)

37' - The game is being played in the midfield currently with both teams trying to find ways to get a score on the board.

RBL 0-1 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:54 am (IST)

23' - Sabitzer stands at the end of a Leipzig free kick outside the box but his shot is deflected off for a corner.

RBL 0-1 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:49 am (IST)

17' - That could easily have been 2-0 for PSG! Mbappe made the run to Ander Herrera's little touch and trying to dink over Gulacsi but the Leipzig keeper made himself big and denied the No.7.

RBL 0-1 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:46 am (IST)

13' - GOAL! Marquinhos rises high to head in Di Maria's free kick. Neymar was fouled on the left of the box for which PSG got the free kick and the PSG No.1 delivered a perfect ball for Marquinhos. Leipzig's defence slept off there.

RBL 0-1 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:43 am (IST)

12' - Leipzig are having to do a lot of defending early on. Much like the quarter-final, PSG are taking the attack and Neymar and Mbappe are at the heart of it. Can PSG get the breakthrough first this time around?

RBL 0-0 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:41 am (IST)

9' - Leipzig are not backing down either! They are going up the field as well but have failed to get anything powerful and substantial in the end.

RBL 0-0 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:38 am (IST)

6' - Neymar hits the post! A beautiful defence-splitting pass from Mbappe that Neymar gets to the end of but his shot hits the post. Unlucky that but PSG are showing intent here.

RBL 0-0 PSG

Aug 19, 2020 12:35 am (IST)

2' - PSG are pressing high right from the start but Leipzig's backline is holding well. Both the teams are still gauging each other trying to go forward in lieu of an early goal.

RBL 0-0 PSG

PSG vs Leipzig HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: PSG Beat Leipzig 3-0
PSG (Photo Credit: AP)

In their 50-year history, PSG will make their first appearance in the Champions League final and Neymar has proved himself worthy of the money the club splurged at him by taking them to the final. He was at the heart of this victory, earning fouls, making incisive runs, giving those intricate passes.



Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria also played an equally crucial part in the victory with the Argentine even getting a goal to his name. Mbappe's runs in the box set Leipzig on fire and their defence was simple unable to give an answer to that. At 21, Mbappe is proving to be a gem!

