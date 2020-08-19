PSG vs Leipzig HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: PSG Beat Leipzig 3-0

Event Highlights
PSG were on top of Leipzig right from the first whistle and maintained that momentum throughout the game. Leipzig had very little to show in the semi-final with only a couple of moments of spark. PSG were hunting throughout, making those incisive passes, running in the spaces and wrecking havoc at the Leipzig backline. Leipzig's defence is pretty much to be blamed here as they were just not up to the speed PSG threw at them.
Neymar's name is on the scoresheet but he was on fire! He was at the heart of this victory, earning fouls, making incisive runs, giving those intricate passes. Neymar has made himself worthy of all the money PSG splurged at him. They are in their first-ever Champions League final and they will be gunning for the big title now.
⏰ RESULT ⏰— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020
🔴🔵 Paris reach their first ever #UCLfinal
⚽️Marquinhos, Di María, Bernat
🤔 Who was your MOTM?
FULL TIME! Paris Saint-Germain have made it to their very first UEFA Champions League final with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig. PSG were clearly the better team throughout the match and deserved the win. They will meet either Lyon or Bayern Munich in the final.
RBL 0-3 PSG
WE’VE DONE IT! 🤩— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020
WE ARE IN THE FINAL OF THE @ChampionsLeague!
❤️💙#𝗪𝗲𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 pic.twitter.com/ZKdaUU4hqH
56' - GOAL! Juan Bernat scores PSG's third and possibly, puts the semi-final to bed. It was almost comic the way PSG scored that one! Leipzig got the ball away on the right of their box but the Leipzig defender slipped and claimed a foul. PSG didn't stop and played the ball in the middle where Bernat put it in. There was a VAR check on the goal and it was cleared.
RBL 0-3 PSG
56’ GOOOOOOAL!— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020
Juan Bernat makes it 3-0! 😍#RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/6njgTm1l85
RB Leipzig's backline has been a bit dodgy with PSG's pace and intricate passing troubling them a number of times. PSG have maintained high pressure on their opponents right from the start and the German side has been unable to put the pressure back on the French.
Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria have connected extremely well up front while their midfield has been working hard to keep the ball in their feet and away from Leipzig.
RBL 0-2 PSG
HT: @RBLeipzig_EN 0-2 @PSG_English— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020
A fine first 45 minutes, we lead 2-0 at the break! #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/w5WBE0UvEA
HALF TIME! Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a two-goal cushion after 45 minutes of play while RB Leipzig have been unable to trouble the French side much.
RBL 0-2 PSG
Two goals behind at the break 😑— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 18, 2020
🔴⚪ #MissaoFinal #UCL #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/9zDEAeIa9p
42' - GOAL! Gulacsi played the ball towards his defender but it was intercepted by PSG and Leipzig failed to clear the ball and Di Maria got to the end of it and sent the ball home.
RBL 0-2 PSG
GOAL! Leipzig 0-2 Paris (Di María 42'). #UCL pic.twitter.com/3jTBnpJPpb— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020
13' - GOAL! Marquinhos rises high to head in Di Maria's free kick. Neymar was fouled on the left of the box for which PSG got the free kick and the PSG No.1 delivered a perfect ball for Marquinhos. Leipzig's defence slept off there.
RBL 0-1 PSG
13’ GOOOOAL! Marquinhos makes it 1-0!!! #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/RFnXm6sCxi— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020
6' - Neymar hits the post! A beautiful defence-splitting pass from Mbappe that Neymar gets to the end of but his shot hits the post. Unlucky that but PSG are showing intent here.
RBL 0-0 PSG
6’ A lovely ball through from @KMbappe and @neymarjr hits the post! #RBLPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020
PSG (Photo Credit: AP)
In their 50-year history, PSG will make their first appearance in the Champions League final and Neymar has proved himself worthy of the money the club splurged at him by taking them to the final. He was at the heart of this victory, earning fouls, making incisive runs, giving those intricate passes.
THIS GROUP 😍— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020
ONTO THE FINAL! @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TKMtKJ1h3J
Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria also played an equally crucial part in the victory with the Argentine even getting a goal to his name. Mbappe's runs in the box set Leipzig on fire and their defence was simple unable to give an answer to that. At 21, Mbappe is proving to be a gem!
