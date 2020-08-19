PSG vs Leipzig HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: PSG Beat Leipzig 3-0

Aug 19, 2020 1:30 am (IST)

RB Leipzig's backline has been a bit dodgy with PSG's pace and intricate passing troubling them a number of times. PSG have maintained high pressure on their opponents right from the start and the German side has been unable to put the pressure back on the French.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria have connected extremely well up front while their midfield has been working hard to keep the ball in their feet and away from Leipzig.

RBL 0-2 PSG