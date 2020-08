PSG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig - Playing XI, Football

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday will take place between RB Leipzig and FC Paris Saint-Germain. The UEFA Champions League semi-finals PSG vs LEP match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio da Luz. The PSG vs LEP UEFA Champions League semi-finals fixture is scheduled to take place at 12.30am IST on Wednesday, August 19.

Both the teams are looking forward to winning today's match in order to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League final. Either team proceeding towards the UEFA Champions League final today will be creating history as none of them has ever played in the final before.

UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig: PSG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Captain: Neymar

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Vice-Captain: Marcel Sabitzer

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Defenders: Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Angelino

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Marquinhos, Halstenberg

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Strikers: Neymar, Mbappe

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up vs RB Leipzig: Rico, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Di Maria, Paredes, Marquinhos, Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi

UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP, RB Leipzig possible starting line-up vs Paris Saint-Germain: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Angelino, Laimer, Kampl, Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku, Poulsen