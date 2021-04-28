PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s UEFA Champions League 2020-21 between Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Manchester City at Parc des Princes on Wednesday in what will be the second semi-final of this season’s UEFA Champions League. PSG have been very successful in the recent weeks, but they have tough schedule to deal with and head coach Mauricio Pochettino will have to manage Champions League as well as the Ligue 1.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will come into this match after winning their match over Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and this gave them the first win of this campaign when they clinched the Carabao Cup. Also, they have a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as well.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City come into this match without any having any injury or suspension concerns and this will give them a lot of confidence.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, will be chuffed with the return of Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti from their injury lay-off.

PSG vs MCI Live Streaming

Most of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

PSG vs MCI Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, April 29 at the Parc des Princes, in Paris. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Gabriel Jesus

PSG vs MCI Probable XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Manchester City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

