PSG Was Most Tweeted About Team Despite Losing to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time when they defeated first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Sunday.

Due to the pandemic, the matches were played without fans in attendance as they took to Twitter to show their support.

While Bayern Munich won the trophy on the ground, Paris Saint-Germain won the hearts off it, becoming the most tweeted team globally, as Manchester United and Barcelona were the two most tweeted teams in India.

MOST TWEETED ABOUT TEAMS IN THE WORLD:

1. Paris Saint-Germain

2. FC Barcelona

3. FC Bayern Munich

MOST TWEETED ABOUT TEAMS IN INDIA:

1. Manchester United

2. FC Barcelona

3. FC Bayern Munich

In the final, even though both teams gave each other stiff competition, but Bayern edged past PSG 1-0 with Kingsley Coman scoring the all-important goal with a header just before the hour mark. PSG missed quite a few opportunities in the first half itself as Neymar, Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe each failing to beat the veteran Bayern and German shot-stopper Manuel Neuer.

The final between BSG and Bayern Munich was the most Tweeted match of this Champions League globally.

Here are the most Tweeted about matches globally and in India:

MOST TWEETED ABOUT MATCHES IN THE WORLD:

1. PSG vs FC Bayern Munich

2. Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich

3. Atalanta vs PSG

MOST TWEETED ABOUT MATCHES in INDIA:

1. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

2. PSG vs Bayern Munich

3. Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

TOP TWEETED EMOJIS in INDIA:

Here are the most used emojis on Twitter by fans in India during the Champions League since the comeback in August -

TOP RELATED TOPICS IN INDIA:

These were the the most trending topics across numerous interest categories on Twitter, mean what fans were talking about in India during the UEFA Champions League -

· Bruno Fernandes

· Jadon Sancho

· Paul Pogba

· Marcus Rashford

· UEFA Europa League

· UEFA Champions League

· Liverpool FC

· Chelsea

· Manchester United

· Real Madrid CF