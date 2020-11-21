News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

PSG Women Hand Lyon First League Defeat In Four Years

PSG Women Hand Lyon First League Defeat In Four Years

Paris St Germain handed Olympique Lyonnais their first women's first division defeat in almost four years when MarieAntoinette Katoto earned them a 10 home win on Friday.

PARIS: Paris St Germain handed Olympique Lyonnais their first women’s first division defeat in almost four years when Marie-Antoinette Katoto earned them a 1-0 home win on Friday.

Katoto found the back of the net after 10 minutes to put PSG on top of the standings on 25 points from nine games, one ahead of Lyon, who had their 80-match unbeaten streak ended.

It was seven-times European champions Lyon’s first loss in the first division since Dec. 12, 2016.

France internationals Eugenie Le Sommer and Katoto both sustained injuries that could rule them out of next week’s decisive Euro 2022 qualifier against Austria.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 21, 2020, 8:06 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...