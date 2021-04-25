PT Usha Celebrates 30th Marriage Anniversary with a Sweet Message for Her Husband

PT Usha celebrated her 30th marriage anniversary on Sunday and made an appreciative post for her husband calling him “the man behind" all her success. PT Usha has inspired a whole generation of athletes with her exploits on track and field. She was born in 1964 at Kuttali in Kozhikode, Kerala and has won 11 medals at the Asian Games (four gold, seven silver), 14 Asian Championships gold medal and famously finished fourth at the Los Angeles Games in 1984. She received the Arjuna Award in 1983 and was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 1985.

On Sunday, she called her part of the “perfect relay team" that enabled their “marathon of life".

“We always hear that behind every successful man there is a woman. Appreciating the man behind all my success today! Thank you for making the perfect relay team good enough not only for a sprint but for the marathon of life! Celebrating 30 years of togetherness!" she wrote on Twitter.

PT Usha made her name at her international debut in 1980 when she took part at the Pakistan Open National Meet and won four gold medals.

When PT Usha made it to the Los Angeles Olympics, she was the first Indian woman athletes to reach the finals of the Games. At the Olympics, she missed the bronze medal in 400m hurdles by 1/100th of a second and her timing from there, 55.42 seconds, is a national record to date.

