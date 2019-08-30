PT Usha Mistaken for Sania Mirza on Sports Day Poster in Andhra Pradesh
A poster for National Sports Day celebrations in Vishakhapatnam put Sania Mirza's photo with PT Usha's name.
The poster from Sports Day celebration in Vishakhapatnam. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Vishakhapatnam: In a gaffe that left the city red-faced, the organisers of National Sports Day celebrations here mistook PT Usha for tennis star Sania Mirza and erected a poster with a photograph of the latter bearing the name of the legendary athlete.
The poster, put up near the Submarine museum on Beach Road, went viral on social media as people were left in splits. It also underlined the lack of basic awareness.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced cash awards for sportspersons who won medals at the national level in the name of 'YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu' and it was also decided to organise functions on the occasion of National Sports Day.
But the howler left everyone embarrassed as it soon caught the glare of the public and was shared heavily on social media.
