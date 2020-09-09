PUBG Mobile Upcoming Tournaments: Downloading in India Via Alternate Methods Remains Illegal

PUBG Mobile has reached newer heights over the years and is now going shoulder to shoulder with all the other battle royale games with millions of players all around the world. However, the game places players into different tiers using a ranking system based on the points they have earned playing the game. The tier system comprises of eight ranks, which also helps understand the competitiveness and skill level of a particular player. Notably, following an order by the Indian government and the popular battle royale game has been pulled down from prominent app stores. This essentially means that one cannot download the game or any new updates officially and it is illegal to do so.

Here’s a list of upcoming major PUBG Mobile tournaments:

S-Tier Events:

S-Tier Tournaments offer an outstanding prize pool, are almost exclusively played offline, and feature the best teams from all over the world. They are commonly held by well-established organizers and are considered especially prestigious amongst the community.

The Following official events are:

Club Open Split Finals (2019) (to be auto-listed)

World League & World Championship (to be auto-listed)

Star Challenge (to be auto-listed)

Peacekeeper Elite Championship (Nov 13 - 15, 2020)

A-Tier Events:

A-Tier Tournaments feature a large prize pool and a good number of top-tier teams. They are events which take place offline, online or online with an offline playoff.

The Following official events are:

PUBG Mobile Pro League (to be auto-listed)

PUBG Mobile Regional Championships (to be auto-listed)

National Championships (to be auto-listed)

Peacekeeper Elite League (to be auto-listed)

ESL Mobile Open (to be auto-listed)

ESL Premiership (to be auto-listed)

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Chinese Taipei (Nov 6 - 8, 2020) Prize Money: 34,673 USD

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Americas (Sep 22 - Oct 25, 2020) Prize Money: 200,000 USD

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Chinese Taipei (Sep 18 - Oct 25, 2020) Prize Money: 33,364 USD

PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2020: 2nd Half (Oct 17 - 18, 2020) Prize Money: 58,965 USD

PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 0 (Sep 26 - Oct 18, 2020) Prize Money 94,774 USD

ESL Mobile Open: Season 6 (Oct 1, 2020) Prize Money: 36,315 USD

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Indonesia Finals (Sep 25 - 27, 2020)

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: MYSG Finals (Sep 25 - 27, 2020)

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Vietnam Finals (Sep 25 - 27, 2020) Prize Money: 44,259 USD

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Thailand Finals (Sep 25 - 27, 2020) PRize Money: 28,929 USD

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 (Feb 1, 2021)

B-Tier Events:

B-Tier Tournament is a new tier featuring smaller LAN events and larger online events with top tier teams.

The Following official events are:

Club Open (2020) (to be auto-listed)

Campus Championship (to be auto-listed))

PUBG Mobile National Cup 2020: Europe (Nov 19 - 22, 2020) Prize Money: 5,895 USD

PUBG Mobile Sabados 2020 (Oct 10, 2020) Prize Money: 10,000 USD

C-Tier Events:

C-Tier Tournaments offer a smaller prize pool and less prestige than B-Tier Tournaments.

The Following official events are:

Alaman #StayHome 2 2020 (Sep 15 - 17, 2020) Prize Money: 4,347 USD

PUBG Mobile Sabados 2020: LATAM (Oct 3, 2020) Prize Money: 2,500 USD

PUBG Mobile Sabados 2020: Brazil (Oct 3, 2020) Prize Money: 2,500 USD

Qualifier Tournaments:

Qualifier Tournaments are tournaments that are competed in, in order to qualify for an event.

The Following official events are:

PUBG Mobile Inter Clan Series Season 1 - Amateur Series (Oct 5 - 7, 2020) Prize Money: 1,366 USD

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3: Indonesia (Oct 1, 2020)

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3: India (Sep 12, 2020)

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3: Thailand (Oct 1, 2020)

How does the tier system work in PUBG Mobile?

In PUBG Mobile, players can climb the tier rankings using competitive play during ranked seasons. However, to progress in the PUBG tier rankings, you need to earn RP which you receive based on your performance in all games. The rankings are entirely based on a player's overall RP score which means that you will need to participate in increasingly difficult battles and gain enough RP to climb the ladder.