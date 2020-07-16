PUBG Mobile: East Season Zero League Play Week 1 Results and Standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero League Play Week 1 has now ended and the top 20 teams have qualified for the Super Weekend Week 1.

The teams were put into five groups A, B, C D and E that was based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A grand total of five games were played on Day 2. Team Orange Rock ended the day atop the leaderboard with 122 points. Bigetron RA and BOX Gaming rounded off the top 3 with 114 and 103 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1:

1 Orange Rock - 122 points (54 kills)

2 Bigetron RA - 114 points (46 kills)

3 BOX Gaming - 103 points (47 kills)

4 NoChanceTeam - 100 points (37 kills)

5 Valdus The Murder - 92 points (37 kills)

6 Yoodo Gank - 89 points (34 kills)

7 GXR Celtz - 82 points (35 kills)

8 RRQ Athena - 75 points (36 kills)

9 King of Gamers Club - 74 points (35 kills)

10 MegaStars - 69 points (24 kills)

11 SynerGE - 68 points (19 kills)

12 TSM-Entity - 66 points (32 kills)

13 Team Secret - 55 points (22 kills)

14 TeamIND - 54 points (19 kills)

15 T1 - 52 points (15 kills)

16 Reject Scarlet - 47 points (13 kills)

17 U Level Up Esports - 46 points (21 kills)

18 Free Style - 42 points (13 kills)

19 NovaGodLike - 40 points (17 kills)

20 Morph Team - 26 (10 kills)

The PMWL Super Weekend Week 1 will start on 17th July and will last for three days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the all the days.