PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Grand Finals Playoffs Teams, Schedule, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

The PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 grand finals playoffs will be held from July 8 to July 10 with a total prize pool of Rs 1.15 crore.

According to the format of the tournament, 16 teams had qualified for the masters league of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 event and were group with 16 invited teams into four groups of eight teams each.

After playing three matches each, eight teams were eliminated with the remaining 24 going ahead to the quarterfinals stage. At this stage, three groups of eight teams each were formed and each team played four matches.

The top 20 made it to the semi-finals, where they played eight matches each, and the best 16 made it to the finals of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020.

In the finals, eight out of the 16 teams made it to the grand finals while the rest eight will compete in the grand finals playoffs.

Those eight and eight more teams will fight it off in the grand finals playoffs.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Live Streaming Details:

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar, starting at 3:00PM IST.

Teams Qualified for PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals:

Swat Official, Synerge, Optimum Esports, Team Namma Bengaluru, VSG Crawlers, Havoc Esports, Megastars, Off Guard

Teams to Compete in PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals Playoffs:

Fnatic, Orange Rock, Powerhouse, Elxr Athena, Team Xhibit, Initiative Esports, ORB Officials, Celtz, Revenge Esports (Now acquired by UMumba), Norules Xtreme, AES, Team K9 Officials, Team Tamilas, UMumba Esport RXN, Team Insane Esports, Force One Esport