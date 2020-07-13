PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3: Grand Finale Full Schedule, Teams, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3's Grand Finale is finally set to be held and like all other PUBG tournaments, it is set to take place online. The qualifiers for the tournament were held online from January 7-23, 2020, from where 16 teams made it to the Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was to be open for all.

Now after a six months' halt, the ILG Cup Grand Finale will be held from July 14-17.

The Grand Finale will go on for four days with a total of 16 matches being played. The 16 teams which have qualified will have to take part in all the matches. The total prize pool of the tournament is Rs 6 Lakh.

Team Megastars topped the online qualifiers stage of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup. Team Fnatic finished second while Team Zero Degree finished third.

Schedule for Finale: 16 Matches

July 14: DAY 2:- 2PM onwards

July 15: Day 2:- 2PM onwards

July 16: Day 3:- 2PM onwards

July 17: Day 4:- 2PM onwards

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero Live Streaming Details

The PUBG Mobile tournament will be live-streamed on lxgindiatv Youtube Channel.

Map distribution of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup

Erangel: 7

Miramar: 3

Sanhok: 3

Vikendi: 3

Qualified teams for Grand Finale of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup

Fnatic, Megastars, team Inside Out, RS Alpha Pack, Enigma Gaming, Infinity Squad, RIP Official, BSUD, Team Mayhem, Flawless Gaming, Deadly Call Esports, Reaper X, Team New ST, Marcos Gaming, V3hail Esports, RIP Squad