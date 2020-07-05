PUBG Mobile India Series: PMIS 2020 Day 1 Results and Overall Standings | When and Where to Watch

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals | The grand final of PMIS 2020 kicked off on Saturday as the top 16 teams from India battled it out for the title of the nation's best and a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

On the first day of PMIS 2020 Grand Finals, all top 16 teams played a total of six games with Tsm-Entity topping the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 103 points. Fnatic is currently in second position with 76 points followed in third by Team Mayhem with 75 points.



PMIS 2020 GRAND FINALS DAY 1 OVERALL STANDINGS

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMIS 2020 Grand Finals:









1 Tsm-Entity - 103 points (43 kills)

2 Fnatic - 76 points (24 kills)

3 Team Mayhem - 75 points (30 kills)

4 Team Tamilas - 68 points (26 kills)

5 VST-VXT esports - 63 points (32 kills)

6 DarkTangent Esports - 58 points (14 kills)

7 MegaStars - 57 points (15 kills)

8 Synerge - 54 points (24 kills)

9 ELEMENT esports - 49 points (18 kills)

10 UMumba Esports - 47 points (18 kills)

11 Inside Out - 39 points (20 kills)

12 Celtz - 36 points (14 kills)

13 Orangerock - 28 points (12 kills)

14 PGSx - 26 points (6 kills)

15 Team IND - 25 points (13 kills)

16 LiveCraft eSports - 22 points (7 kills)

Where to watch PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals?

The fans can follow the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube Channel.