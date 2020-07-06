PUBG Mobile India Series: PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 2 Results and Overall Standings and Player Award List

PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 2 Results and Overall Standings and Player Award List | TSM-Entity, who started Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile India series 2020 at the 4th position, claimed the PMIS 2020 title with 177 points in 12 matches and walked away with the top prize of Rs 20,00,000 apart from three player awards and two team awards. Fnatic came in second with 150 points and bagged Rs 5,00,000 followed by Team Mayhem (Rs 3,00.000).

Synerge, the table-topper on Day 1 finished at a disappointing 8th place with 106 points. Day 2 saw Celtz take the first game of the day in Erangel Map. TSM Entity roared back to the take the second game while managing a top ten finish in all the games, barring one. Team IND won two back-to-back games, improving their final standing to No.6 from 15 after Day 1.

Below is the full list of Overall Standings

1 Tsm-Entity - 177 points (77 kills)

2 Fnatic - 150 points (64 kills)

3 Team Mayhem - 144 points (54 kills)

4 UMumba Esports - 115 points (50 kills)

5 VST-VXT esports - 115 points (48 kills)

6 Team IND - 109 points (40 kills)

7 Team Tamilas - 107 points (36 kills)

8 Synerge - 106 points (38 kills)

9 MegaStars - 98 points (31 kills)

10 DarkTangent Esports - 93 points (39 kills)

11 Orangerock - 91 points (36 kills)

12 Celtz - 88 points (31 kills)

13 ELEMENT esports - 84 points (34 kills)

14 Inside Out - 70 points (31 kills)

15 LiveCraft eSports - 63 points (17 kills)

16 PGSx - 60 points (24 kills)

Other Awards

Tsm-Entity's TSMenZGoD for Maximum Damage points

Fnatic's Owais with Maximum MVP points

Tsm-Entity's TSMenNeyooII with maximum Foot travel distance

Tsm-Entity squad with Maximum Kill Points

Orangerock with Maximum number of Grenade kills

Tsm-Entity won the People's Choice Award with 42/24 per cent votes