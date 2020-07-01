PUBG Mobile India Series Semis 2020, Day 4: Points Table, Schedule and Live Streaming

We are on the fourth day of the PUBG Mobile India Series semi-finals and here is a summary of how the first three days have panned out.

After an interesting quarter-final battle that extended into the first three days of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, the Battle Royale game will see the teams in action on Day 4 of the PMIS 2020.

The finals of the tournament are scheduled to take place on 4th and 5th July.

There are a total of 32 teams that are participating in the semi-finals where the teams are divided into groups of 4 named A, B, C, and D with 8 teams in each group.

The 16 top teams will qualify for the finals with the winner taking away the trophy and a huge chunk of the INR 50 lakh prize money that the pool holds.

PMIS 2020 Day 3 Standings:

Team SynerGE are leading the way with 141 points and 68 kills under their belt, followed by Orange Rock who have 54 kills and 129 points.

Third-placed UMumba Esports, has 56 kills compared to 51 kills, lead fourth-placed Megastars by 3 points where the former has 129 points to the latter's 126.

PMPL Day 4 Schedule:







The semifinals will feature all the in-game maps that will be played by the participants. All four maps - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar - will be witnessed through the course of the five days of the tournament. The fourth day will feature 2 games in Miramar while Erangel, Sanhok and Vikendi will get a match each.

MATCH 1: C vs D (Erangel)



MATCH 2: C vs D (Miramar)



MATCH 3: A vs B (Erangel)



MATCH 4: A vs B (MIRAMAR)



MATCH 5: B vs D (Sanhok)



MATCH 6: B vs D (Vikendi)

It will be interesting to see how the teams from different groups face each other for the finals with the players seeing themselves getting involved in all the four maps unlike Day 3 where there was no Erangel.

PMIS Day 4 Live Streaming:

The Live Streaming of PUBG Mobile India Series Day 4 will be on PUBG's official YouTube channel.

With 16 spots for finals at stake, it will be interesting to see how the teams line-up against each other on the 4th day of the semi-finals.