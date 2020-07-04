PUBG Mobile League Finals on Nimo TV: UMumba Emerge Winners

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL), which was held from June 16 to July 2, was won by UMumba Esports (UME). The finals took place over the course of two days (July 1 and 2) and UMumba took the championship.

UMumba claimed a cash prize of Rs 1.4 lakh for winning the championship. The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League boasted of a Rs 3,00,000 total prize pool.

The PUBG Mobile League had begun on June 16 with teams divided into two pools. Pool A matches took place on June 16, 18 and 23 while Pool B games happened on June 17, 22 and 24.

ALSO READ | PUBG Shoot to Kill Crowned PUBG Continental Series1 (PCS1) North America Champions

The semi-finals of the league then were played on June 29 and 30 and the finals on July 1 and 2.



MATCH RECAP FOR DAY 2 OF THE NIMO TV PUBG MOBILE LEAGUE

Megastars won the first match (Erangel) with eight kills, while UME notched nine kills and UME Akshat alone garnered six kills.

The second match in Sanhok was won by UME with 13 kills, with UME Akshay taking seven kills himself.

After that, the overall Top 4 battled it out in TDM matches to decide the winners.

The first and second-ranked teams played TDM (Qualifier 1), with Orange Rock (OR) beating UME 40-36 to qualify directly for the grand final.

The second match (Eliminator) was played between the third and fourth-ranked teams, Fnatic and Megastars. The former won 40-37 to proceed to Qualifier 2.

The third match, Qualifier 2, saw UME defeat Fnatic by a 40-31 scoreline to enter the grand final.

The grand final was then won by UME, who sneaked past their earlier conquerors OR 40-39 to claim the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League crown and a prize purse of 1.4 lakh INR.