PUBG Mobile Season 14 Officially Set for July 14 Release

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will be released soon, with the latest installment of the game based on the Spark the Flame theme.

The upcoming season will see a lot of new and exclusive rewards like brand new outfits, weapon skins and the likes. Additionally, players will get the choice to upgrade their free Royale Pass to either the Elite Pass or the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass on spending a certain amount of UCs.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will hit the app stores on 14th July 2020 as season 13 of the game is set to end on 12th July 2020. After the Season 13 Royale Pass ends, the RP section will be locked and uses will be unable to enter it until the Season 14 Royale Pass is made available.

Season 14 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass, just as has been the case in previous seasons of PUBG Mobile. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UCs and the Elite Upgrade Plus will be available for around 1800 UCs.

Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 will return in celebration of the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass.

There's also the added bonus of an RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google which will be made available and will also include both Prime and Prime Plus, both of which can be subscribed to at the same time.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile has released the complete patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update and it will be available on 7th July 2020.

The servers will not be taken down for maintenance during the update and the update will require around 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.