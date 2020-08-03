PUBG Mobile West League Play: Teams Qualified for PMWL West 2020 Finals

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero League Play has ended and the top 16 teams have qualified from the Super Weekends to compete in the PMWL West 2020 Finals.

The teams in the finals will now fight for the ultimate title.

The PMWL West League Play Finals will begin on August 6, 2020 and will be a four-day affair. A total of 24 games, with six matches daily will be played.

Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the finals:

1. Loops Esports - 544 points (246 kills)

2. Wildcard Gaming - 467 points (189 kills)

3. Futbolist - 463 points (211 kills)

4. Tempo Storm - 463 points (194 kills)

5. DreamEaters - 449 points (175 kills)

The overall leaderboard across the 3 combined super weekends of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! Where now the Top 16 teams moves onto the World League Finals. #PMWLCongratulations to @loops_esports for placing 1st in the League Phase! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VDTTQaU7F9 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 3, 2020

6. Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

7. B4 Esports - 403 points (167 kills)

8. KoninaPower - 391 points (134 kills)

9. Pittsburgh Knights - 386 points (146 kills)

10. Team Queso - 365 points (132 kills)

11. Team Unique - 299 points (115 kills)

12. Nova Esports - 271 points (121 kills)

13. Yalla Esports - 255 points (92 kills)

14. Team Umbra - 250 points (87 kills)

15. Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

16. UDRKillers - 155 points (44 kills)

Where to watch PMWL West Finals?

The PMWL West Finals will be held from on August 6. Fans can watch the PMWL 2020 West Finals live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on four days.