PUBG Mobile: West Season Zero League Play Week 1 Results and Standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play Week 1 has come to a conclusion and the top 20 teams have made it through to the Super Weekend 1.

The teams were divided into five groups A, B, C D and E that was based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

Five games overall were played on Day 2. At the end of the games it was Cloud9 who sat atop the standings with 121 points and two chicken dinners. Loops Esports and Tempo Storm with 118 and 100 points, respectively, sat at second and third.

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 1:

1 Cloud9 - 121 points (40 kills)

2 Loops Esports - 118 points (52 kills)

3 Tempo Storm - 100 points (35 kills)

4 Team Unique - 91 points (34 kills)

5 B4 Esports - 84 points (29 kills)

6 FUTBOLIST - 82 points (42 kills)

7 KoninaPower - 81 points (42 kills)

8 Pittsburgh Knights - 79 points (32 kills)

9 Nova Esports - 69 points (36 kills)

10 Wildcard Gaming - 67 points (28 kills)

11 Yalla Esports - 66 points (27 kills)

12 Team Queso - 65 points (26 kills)

13 DreamEaters - 63 points (31 kills)

14 Alpha Legends - 58 points (27 kills)

15 Team UMBRA - 55 points (20 kills)

16 UDRKillers - 53 points (17 kills)

17 Frag Machines - 48 points (16 kills)

18 Swat69 - 46 points (12 kills)

19 Headquarters - 43 points (12 kills)

20 KHK Esports - 29 (10 kills)

The PMWL Super Weekend 1 will start on 17th July 2020 and will go on for a total of three days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.