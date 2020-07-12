PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero: PMWL 2020 Changed Schedule, Format

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero East is being held from July 11 to August 9 with a total prize pool of $425,000 USD. Earlier the league was supposed to begin on August 10 but due to unforeseen errors, the tournament had to be pushed by a day.

The change in the starting date means the opening weekend is now for just two days instead of three - July 11 and July 12, with the teams playing eight matches instead of 12.

The other change is for the finals, which will now be held over four days instead of the previously decided three. The finals will now be held from August 6-9.

The total number of matches have also been increased from 18 to 24. 16 teams will play the finals with 6 six matches daily and the team with the highest points will be crowned as PMWL East Winner.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero is divided into four stages: Opening weekend, League stage, Super weekend, and The finals.

There are no other changes in the format of the tournament.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero Live Streaming Details

PUBG MOBILE Esports Youtube Channel here starting 5:30 PM IST

Groups for Opening Weekend of PMWL:

Group A: Team Secret( Malaysia,SEA)Megastars( India,SA)Bigetron RA(Indonesia, SEA)Reject Scarlet(Japan)

Group B: Yoodo Gank( Malaysia, SEA)Morph Team (Indonesia, SEA)No chance Team (Mongolia, Wildcard)T1( Korea)

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz ( India, SA)Orange Rock ( India, SA)Nova Godlike ( India, SA)Freestyle ( Pakistan)

Group D: Team Ind ( India, SA)TSM-Entity ( India, SA)Valdus Esports ( Thailand, SEA)RRQ Athena ( Thailand, SEA)

Group E: Box Gaming ( Vietnam, SEA)King of Gamers Club ( Thailand, SEA)U levelUp ( Chinese Taipei)Synerge ( India, SA)

Team finishing the league stage at the top stands to earn $ 50,000 USD while the Finals winners will pocket$ 100,000 USD. The Most Value Player will win the MVP Award of $ 10,000 USD. Below are the full details of regular prize money on offer.

League Stage Schedule

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday with five matches daily, ten matches each week starting July 14 to July 29

Super Weekend Schedule

Five matches daily, 15 per week starting July 17 and will run till August 2

The Finals

Six matches daily with 24 matches in total involving 16 teams from August 6 to August 9.