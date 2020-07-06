PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero: PMWL 2020 West Full Schedule, Teams, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero West will be held from July 10 July to August 9 with a total prize pool of $425,000 USD.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero is divided into four stages: Opening weekend, League stage, Super weekend, and The finals. The finals will be held over three days, with a total of 18 matches being played. The top team will be declared as the winners of PMWL 2020 West Season Zero.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero Live Streaming Details

PUBG MOBILE Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels starting 11:30 PM IST

Schedule for Opening Weekend of PMWL starting 10th July

Opening weekend Day 1 - July 10, Friday

Opening weekend Day 2 - July 11, Saturday

Opening weekend Day 3 - July 12, Sunday

Groups for Opening Weekend of PMWL:

Group A: Futbolist, Cloud9, Swat69, Tempo Storm

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, SNT, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: Yalla Esports, FRAG Machines, X Quest Gaming, Pittsburgh Knights

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, Headquarters

Group E: AlphaLegends, Team Queso, UDR Killers, Konina Power

League Stage Schedule

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday with Five matches daily, ten matches each week starting July 14 to July 29.

Super Weekend Schedule

Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play the corresponding super weekend. The matches will be played every weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), with five matches daily and 15 per week starting July 17 till August 2.

The Finals

Top 16 sides after nine days of the super weekend will qualify for the finals, where six matches will be played daily with 18 matches in total from August 7 to August 9.

Team finishing the league stage at the top stands to earn $ 50,000 USD while the Finals winners will pocket$ 100,000 USD. The Most Value Player will win the MVP Award of $ 10,000 USD. Below are the full details of regular prize money on offer.



Prize Money for The Finals

1st place: 100,000 USD

2nd place: 50,000 USD

3rd place: 20,000 USD

4th place: 10,000 USD

5th place: 8,000 USD

6th place: 5,000 USD

7th place: 4,000 USD

8th place: 3,000 USD

9th place: 2,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 2,000 USD

14th place: 2,000 USD

15th place: 2,000 USD

16th place: 2,000 USD

League Stage prize money

1st place: 50,000 USD

2nd place: 25,000 USD

3rd place: 12,000 USD

4th place: 9,000 USD

5th place: 7,000 USD

6th place: 6,000 USD

7th place: 5,000 USD

8th place: 4,000 USD

9th place: 3,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 1,000 USD

14th place: 1,000 USD

15th place: 1,000 USD

16th place: 1,000 USD

17th place: 1,000 USD

18th place: 1,000 USD

19th place: 1,000 USD

20th place: 1,000 USD