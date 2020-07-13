PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero: PMWL West Opening Weekend Day 2 Results and Standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero West is being held from July 11 to August 9 with a total prize pool of $425,000 USD.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero is divided into four stages: Opening weekend, League stage, Super weekend, and The finals. The finals will be held over four days, with a total of 24 matches being played. The top team will be declared as the winners of PMWL 2020 West Season Zero.

The results of the Opening Weekend will be used to determine the groups for the League Stage.

10 games were played in the Opening Weekend and at the end of Day 2, Wildcard Gaming led with 131 points followed by KoninaPower and Loops Esports.

The games are being streamed on PUBG MOBILE Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels starting 11:30 PM IST.

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of PUBG Mobile World League West Opening Weekend:

1. Wildcard Gaming - 131 points (48 kills)

2. KoninaPower - 116 points (50 kills)

3. Loops Esports - 103 points (44 kills)

4. Tempo Storm - 92 points (39 kills)

5. B4 Esports - 91 points (36 kills)

6. FUTBOLIST - 90 points (41 kills)

7. Alpha Legends - 74 points (26 kills)

8. TEAM QUESO - 73 points (33 kills)

9. Headquarters - 68 points (20 kills)

10. DreamEaters - 67 points (24 kills)

11. Team UMBRA - 66 points (22 kills)

12. Team Unique - 62 points (23 kills)

13. Nova Esports - 58 points (28 kills)

14. Cloud9 - 58 points (27 kills)

15. Pittsburgh Knights - 57 points (26 kills)

16. Frag Machines - 55 points (20 kills)

17. Swat69 - 45 points (15 kills)

18. Yalla Esports - 42 points (17 kills)

19. UDRKillers - 35 points (9 kills)

20. KHK Esports - 30 points (15 kills)