Pullela Gopichand Joins Up With Hudle to Help Badminton Lovers Find Their Game

Pullela Gopichand was announced as the brand ambassador and advisor of Delhi-based sports management start-up Hudle. The announcement comes a few months after the company signed the Indian test cricket Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Hudle is a sports tech company, which helps bridge the gap between players and sports venues.

“Badminton has huge potential to become a sport for the masses. It requires fewer playing partners and can be played in limited space. When I met the Hudle team I realised that they had perfectly capitalised on this uniqueness about the sport by using technology to make it accessible to everyone. I am very excited to be on-board and help them unlock new opportunities” the former Olympian and All England champion Gopichand said.

“Badminton is the most frequently played sport among recreational players and having a legend like Pullela Gopichand on board is a perfect fit for Hudle. He has transformed badminton in India and symbolises dependability and perfection, which is what Hudle stands for. We are very excited to grow the idea of recreational sports and take it to a wider audience through this partnership.” said Suhail Narain, Founder and CEO, Hudle.

