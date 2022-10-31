PUN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C.: Defending champions Dabang Delhi had kicked off the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a sublime note after securing five wins on the trot. However, Dabang Delhi’s sensational run did not last for long. Their five-match winning run came to an end during a match against Patna Pirates two weeks back. No improvement in Dabang Delhi’s performance could be seen after they conceded back-to-back defeats in their next three games.

Dabang Delhi will now aim to break their four-match winless streak when they will be back in action in Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. In their next game, Dabang Delhi will be up against Puneri Paltan. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delh will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

With 28 points from nine matches, Dabang Delhi currently find themselves at the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, claim the fourth spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table. In their last Pro Kabaddi League clash, Puneri Paltan had played out a draw with Haryana Steelers.

Ahead of Tuesday’s PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C.; here is everything you need to know:

PUN vs DEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi League match.

PUN vs DEL Live Streaming

The PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs DEL Match Details

The PUN vs DEL PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 pm IST.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik

Suggested Playing XI for PUN vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Vishal, Anil Kumar

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Possible Starting line-up:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

