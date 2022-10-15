PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's PKL 2022-23 PUN vs MUM Match, October 16, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 7:30 pm IST

It has not been an impressive start to the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League for Puneri Paltan. They have not been able to clinch a win yet after playing three matches in the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Puneri Paltan, in their next match, will be up against arch-rivals U Mumba on Sunday. The high-voltage Maharashtra derby between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan, come into the fixture, after conceding a 47-37 defeat at the hands of Gujarat Giants.

Puneri Paltan had kicked off their season with a 34-34 draw against last season’s runners-up Patna Pirates. However, their performance deteriorated in the next game. In their second match, Puneri Paltan suffered a 39-41 defeat against Bengaluru Bulls.

With just four points from three matches, Puneri Paltan currently find themselves in the 11th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Standings.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have managed to win two of their first three matches. The winners of the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League currently claim the fifth spot on the points table.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, here is everything you need to know:

PUN vs MUM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match.

PUN vs MUM Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs MUM Match Details

The PUN vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 16, at 7:30 pm IST.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit Goyat

Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Suggested Playing XI for PUN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rinku

All-rounders: Jai Bhagwan, Gaurav Khatri

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar

