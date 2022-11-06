PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Starting Line-up Match 63, Pro Kabbadi League

Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in a riveting match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on November 6. Puneri Paltan have been the most consistent side this season and few will bet against them. They are at the top of the points table and look invincible at the moment. U.P. Yoddhas were steamrolled by Puneri Paltan in their last match.

Tamil Thalaivas will have to play out of their skins if they are to compete against Puneri Paltan. Moreover, Tamil Thalaivas will have to come up with specific plans for Akash Shinde who is in the form of his life. Fans will hope that Tamil Thalaivas bring their A-game on Sunday against Puneri Paltan.

Ahead of the exciting Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on November 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narender

Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Suggested Dream 11 team for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

DEF: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Fazel Atrachali

ALL: Himanshu

RAI: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Line-up

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

