Pune Swimmer Geeta Malusare Stung By Jellyfish Bite During Competition

In an unfortunate incident, a young swimmer’s hand was bitten by a jellyfish which later caused her many troubles. The name of this swimmer is Geeta Malusare. A few days back, Geeta was stung by a jellyfish while participating in a swimming competition. This bite was so severe that her hand got badly injured which has created many hurdles in her career too.

What was that incident?

Going through her personal details, Geeta is the daughter of Mahesh Malusare living in the Karve Nagar area. Although she comes from an average family, her parents’ encouragement made her interested in swimming and she had become fond of swimming since childhood. Being pursued by the thrill of this sport, she decided to make a career in it. Chasing her goal and performing well in swimming competitions she has also won many awards and accolades too.

This journey came to a halt when a jellyfish stung her twice on his hand while participating in a competition held in the Ratnagiri district. This couldn’t deter her from performing. Even after this, Geeta determinedly completed the competition and secured the second position. This incident had some consequences later as she had to go through multiple surgeries which put a brake on his career. This \ bite cost her dearly taking her to the operation table seven times.

The whole incident is this, Geeta was willing to participate in the competition to be held in Israel last December. For practice, Geeta also participated in a swimming competition in Ratnagiri in November in which she stood second. Unfortunately, a jellyfish bit her hand when she was under the water which resulted in Geeta’s hand being paralysed. After seven surgeries, her hand is safe now. As she is still undergoing treatment, she will have to wait a few more days to swim.

First of its kind case in the country

Doctor Abhishek Bose, who treated Geeta, said that this is the first time we have seen this kind of case. When Geeta approached us for the treatment, we were not sure how to operate her. Finally, we found that answer through research and successfully operated on his hand.

The damage to her arm had to be amputated wherever the delicate nerves of his arm were affected. We have operated Geeta’s hand seven times.

It will take a few more days for her to recover completely. The doctors have expressed confidence that she is responding well to the treatment and will definitely recover from it.

Gita’s resolution remains unflinched

After facing such a significant setback in her career, Geeta remains positive. Her resolve has not wavered. She dreams of winning the “Queen of the Ocean" award for the country.

