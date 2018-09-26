English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Puneri Paltan Name Girish Ernak as Captain For PKL Season 6
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Puneri Paltan announced Girish Ernak as captain for the upcoming sixth season of the league on Wednesday.
Image: @PuneriPaltan/Twitter
Loading...
Pune: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Puneri Paltan announced Girish Ernak as captain for the upcoming sixth season of the league on Wednesday.
Girish has been associated with Puneri Paltan from season 5. Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan, Ernak, and Head coach Ashan Kumar, unveiled the team's jersey for the upcoming season, a media release issued here said.
"Girish will take charge of the team this season. With his leadership skills, I am sure he will up the team's game in Season 6," Kandpal was quoted as saying in the release.
The sixth season of the PKL begins October 7 and Puneri Paltan will be playing its first match against U Mumba on the same day in Chennai.
Puneri Paltan's home leg matches in Pune are scheduled from October 18 to 24.
As per the release, in addition to Force Motors Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Xiaomi India is a new brand on board as the official smartphone partner of the team.
Girish has been associated with Puneri Paltan from season 5. Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan, Ernak, and Head coach Ashan Kumar, unveiled the team's jersey for the upcoming season, a media release issued here said.
"Girish will take charge of the team this season. With his leadership skills, I am sure he will up the team's game in Season 6," Kandpal was quoted as saying in the release.
The sixth season of the PKL begins October 7 and Puneri Paltan will be playing its first match against U Mumba on the same day in Chennai.
Puneri Paltan's home leg matches in Pune are scheduled from October 18 to 24.
As per the release, in addition to Force Motors Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Xiaomi India is a new brand on board as the official smartphone partner of the team.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at Man Who Asked Him to Open a Vada Pav Stall
- From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine
- Bongo Cat Meme Has Taken Over the Internet and it Will Give You a Crash Course in Music
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...