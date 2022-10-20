Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 31, Pro Kabbadi League

Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will square off in a match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 21. Puneri Paltan are coming into this match after registering two successive victories. They would want to maintain their winning ways against Bengal Warriors. The likes of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat make Puneri Paltan a formidable side. But Bengal Warriors are no pushovers and have played well in this tournament. Bengal is at the third position on the points table and would aim to cement their position. Bengal’s raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav will play an important role on Friday. If these two get going, Bengal can sink Pune.

Ahead of the riveting match 31 of the Pro Kabbadi League between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will be played on October 21, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit Goyat

Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Suggested Dream 11 team for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

DEF: Girish Maruti, Shubham Shinde, Fazel Atrachali

ALL: Deepak Hooda

RAI: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Line-up:

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

