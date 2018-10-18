Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi 2018: Fortunegiants Beat Paltan 34-28 - As It Happened

Read More

Catch all the live action of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pune on News18 Sports' live blog.Puneri Paltan will open their home leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Match 22 on Thursday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Coming off the back of a 45-27 win against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan will look to continue the momentum and start their home leg with a win. Gujarat Fortunegiants are well-rested after their previous game following a five-day break. They are still looking for their first win this season and will want to put up an improved performance against a strong Puneri Paltan team. They will further take inspiration from the fact that they have never yet lost to Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi.