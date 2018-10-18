Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi 2018: Fortunegiants Beat Paltan 34-28 - As It Happened
News18.com | October 18, 2018, 11:47 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pune on News18 Sports' live blog.
Preview: Puneri Paltan will open their home leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Match 22 on Thursday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Coming off the back of a 45-27 win against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan will look to continue the momentum and start their home leg with a win. Gujarat Fortunegiants are well-rested after their previous game following a five-day break. They are still looking for their first win this season and will want to put up an improved performance against a strong Puneri Paltan team. They will further take inspiration from the fact that they have never yet lost to Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi.
Oct 18, 2018 10:30 pm (IST)
That is full time and the game goes the way of the Gujarat Fortunegiants, as they beat Puneri Paltan 34-28. Nitin Tomar tried his best but the rest of his team did not. The Fortunegiants played better and deserved the win.
Oct 18, 2018 10:27 pm (IST)
Ajay Kumar gets caught up in a Paltan super tackle! Five points the difference with less than a minute to go. This is heading for a nail-biting finish.
Oct 18, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)
The timeout doesn't get the desired effect as the Fortunegiants get a defensive point. Oops. Ajay Kumar is taking his time on the raid as his side have a seven point lead.
Oct 18, 2018 10:22 pm (IST)
An overrunning of the time limit gives Pune two points and they get another raid point from Akshay Jadhav. 2 minutes on the clock and the difference is that of 6 points. The equation isn't impossible. Timeout taken by the Paltan.
Oct 18, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)
Fortunegiants now showing their defensive solidity and they get another point. Paltan now on the verge of an all out again but Gujarat are in no hurry to get a raid point. That's the benefit of a 9-point lead.
Oct 18, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)
Ajay Kumar of the Fortunegiants is on the raid and he gets THREE POINTS! Tomar gets another point on the raid; his 13th point of the game. 7 points was the lead and Pune are staring at a heavy loss. To make matters worse, Tomar is out now and Gujarat get a raid point. 8 points is the lead.
Oct 18, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)
Tomar finally opens his account in the second half; lead down to four. A wonderful dash on defence cuts the lead down to 3. However, the Fortunegiants hit back with a defensive tackle point.
Oct 18, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)
ALL OUT FOR THE FORTUNEGIANTS! The jersey pulling didn't help the home team either. They are now behind by 5 points with 6:24 on the clock. Timeout taken. Will it help them?
Oct 18, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)
The Fortunegiants take the lead with a wonderful block on Deepak Kumar Dahiya. The super tackle is on for the Paltan but they don't capitalise on that. Akshay Jadav then gets an empty raid.
Oct 18, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar is not successful and that prompts a review, which goes the way of the Fortunegiants. 20-19 now. And they then get a touch point on raid. 20-20 now. Less than 9 minutes on the clock.
Oct 18, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)
Do or die raid for Gujarat now as they failed to get any points of the first two raids. K Prapanjan is tackled and that gives away a point. Deepak Dahiya then gets a raid point and the score is now 20-17.
Oct 18, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)
Sachin gets a successful raid point, cutting the lead to just 2 points. An unsuccessful raid from Mondal - bad game for him - gifts the Fortunegiants another point. One point separates the sides.
Oct 18, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)
Deepak Dahiya raids successfully and gets two points! Two empty raids follow but a defensive point is then given to the Paltan, meaning it is now a 3-point lead. That escalated quickly.
Oct 18, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)
Second half is now underway. Will any of these sides be able to get in front of the other?
Oct 18, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)
Half-time and Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants are level at 15-15. What a match that has been. Fortunegiants were the better side overall but an almost superhuman showing from Nitin Tomar (who scored 11 raid points) keeps the home team in the race for now.
Oct 18, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)
SUPER TACKLE FOR THE PALTAN! What a time to get it too! 2 points behind and they are now level. Both sides level and there's less than half a minute to go in the half.
Oct 18, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar gets a successful raid and brings up a perfect 10 for the game. However, his next raid is less successful and he gets caught out for the first time this game. 15-13 for now.
Oct 18, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)
G B More has been the other guilty party for the Paltan on the raid - like Mondal, he is yet to get a single point. Nitin Tomar can't possibly do things alone. Now their defence gives away a raid point to Sachin. 14-11 to Gujarat.
Oct 18, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)
The game was slightly in the favour of the home side as they lead 11-10. However, a super tackle on Rajesh Mondal - who has struggled tonight - means Gujarat are ahead 12-11.
Oct 18, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)
And Tomar is at it again! He touches two defenders before crossing the line back, meaning he gets two points. He's been a one-man army for the Paltan today. Their defence needs to step up though.
Oct 18, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal now goes forward on the do or die raid but is unsuccessful and gives away a point. But the Paltan get a defensive point in - their first tackle point of the night - and the game is level at 8-8. 10 minutes played and the game is level.
Oct 18, 2018 9:34 pm (IST)
SUPER RAID FOR NITIN TOMAR! He gets too close to the defenders and they jump at him but he is able to get his hand beyond the line and get a successful raid. 3 points and the home side now lead 7-5.
Oct 18, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)
On a do or die raid, the Fortunegiants get a point and regain their two point lead. Tomar then comes forward and gets a bonus point to cut the lead back to just one.
Oct 18, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)
A self-out from a Gujarat defender on a Nitin Tomar raid gives Paltan their first points of the day. Tomar's raid after Gujarat come up short means the score is now 4-3. This has been a great start.
Oct 18, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)
K. Prapanjan and Sachin both get successful raids to start the game off. Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal was unsuccessful, meaning the home side haven't opened their account.. 4-0 to Gujarat now.
Oct 18, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan win the toss and choose their side of the court, meaning the away side will get the first raid. The countdown has ended and we are officially underway at Pune!
Oct 18, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)
The players have emerged onto the mats and the beginning of the match is now only minutes away. Pune are the team in form but Gujarat were finalists last year and cannot be counted out, even if their form has not been up to par.
The match will be underway shortly. In the first match of the day, the Haryana Steelers ended their home leg with a good result as they beat Dabang Dilli 34-31, getting their first win at home this season.
Oct 18, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Haryana Steelers were on the receiving end of a brilliant Puneri Paltan performance in the team’s last game and Puneri Paltan will look to keep that momentum going. Lead raider Nitin Tomar continued his excellent start to the season and finished that game with 10 points. He was ably supported by youngster Akshay Jadhav and Rajesh Mondal who got 7 points each. Skipper Girish Maruti Ernak chipped in with 6 tackle points of his own to show how strong Puneri Paltan’s defence is. The team will look forward to similar performances from their star players and hope to start their home leg on a good note.
Gujarat Fortunegiants are coming off the back of a couple of tough games. They earned a draw against Dabang Delhi K.C. before succumbing to Haryana Steelers 32-25. Captain Sunil Kumar leads a young defence and is well supported by an offence that consists of Sachin and K. Prapanjan. It is only a matter of finding form for the team and as soon as they do that they will be able to show just why they were able to make the final in their debut season.