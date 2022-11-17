Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will square off in an engrossing Pro Kabaddi League encounter on November 18. Puneri Paltan are at the top of the table and have been clinical throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ| Ferrari Deny Reports of Team Principal Mattia Binotto Sacking

Puneri Paltan registered a comprehensive victory over Bengal Warriors in their last match and they are the team to beat this season. Moreover, skipper Fazel Atrachali will be delighted that Akash Shinde came good against Bengal Warriors. Haryana Steelers also registered a win in their last match and will be looking to script a winning streak. Haryana Steelers will again rely on Manjeet and Meetu Mehender on Friday. If these two get going, then Haryana Steelers can cause an upset against Puneri Paltan.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played on November 18, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Lineup:

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

Read all the Latest Sports News here