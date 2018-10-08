GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | October 8, 2018, 10:37 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers on News18Sports.
Oct 8, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

That's it then, not as exciting as the contest last night, but the Puneri Paltans have convincingly beaten the Haryana Steelers 34-22. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

Surinder Nada has picked up a pretty bad injury from the looks of it. And from the looks of it, this is a serious injury and the Steelers have been dealt another big blow. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

Less than two minutes in this contest. The Paltans have a 12 point lead and are heading for their first win. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Another All out inflicted on the Steelers inflicted by Deepak Kumar. This time making things more easy and comfortable for the Paltans who now lead 30-17

Oct 8, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

Two points for the Paltans once again as they extend their lead. Arun Kumar from the Steelers makes his way for a do-or-die raid. But can't get much of it and the Paltans lead 26-17

Oct 8, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

Wazir Singh for the Steelers can't get in his raid points, as Ravi Kumar stops him in his tracks. the Paltans extend their lead to 23-17. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)

Vikas comes in for a raid for the Steelers, but the Puneri Paltans have made sure he can't do much damage. The Paltans lead 22-16. Less than 10 minutes to go. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar gets in there for the Paltans and he gets Surender Nada in his two-point raid. Paltans lead 20-14. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)

Oct 8, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) 

Oct 8, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)

After two empty raids, the Paltans fail to get a raid in. Tomar is stopped and and he can't get out of jail. The Steelers trail 14-18. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

Pune captain Girish pins down the Steelers raider as they extend their lead. Paltans lead 18-12. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

Paltans with an outstanding raid with Deepak Dahiya as he gets in a quick toe touch to get Surinder Nada out. Paltans lead 17-11. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:32 pm (IST)

Pune's Nitin Tomar goes in for a raid and he is double teamed by the Steelers. He is still down and feeling the pain and needs to be stretchered off. Steelers trail 10-16

Oct 8, 2018 8:23 pm (IST)

At half time: The Paltans lead 15-9 against the Steelers and are looking good for their first win. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

The Paltans send in Tomar looking for a raid point, but Surinder Nada engineers a great stop. The Paltans lead 15-9

Oct 8, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)

The Haryana team have lost one of their players after he stepped onto the lobbies. After that Mayur has failed to get a raid in and that's given the Paltans an easy Super tackle to get which means the Steelers are all out. The Paltans lead 13-8

Oct 8, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Deepak Dahiya has finally got on the board with his raid points today. He had a bad game yesterday and will look to do well. Scores tied at 8-8

Oct 8, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

The Paltans have managed to reduce the lead by 1 as they earn a defensive point. Great tackle on Wazir. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

Just about five minutes to go in the first half here, and the Steelers have maintained their lead and kept the Paltans at bay. Steelers are 8-6 ahead now. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)

Surinder Nada clinches the points on his raid for the Steelers and the Paltans lead has turned to a two point deficit. The Steelers lead 7-5 

Oct 8, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

Excellent combination tackle from Pune who have taken the lead for the first time in the game. The Paltans have taken a 5-4 lead. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

More with another point on the raid. He lets the defenders come at him before making a dive for the line. Scores tied at 4-4 as Paltans look to claw back.

Oct 8, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Steelers' Vikash Khandola gets a touch on the raid. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal comes in for a raid for the Puneri Paltans now and he needs a big performance today. He can't get a raid point in though. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

Vikas of Haryana with a do-or-die raid against the Paltans, and he gets it on the run. The Steelers are off to a three point lead. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)

Deepak Dahiya of the Paltans looking to go through with a raid, but Haryana's defenders pounce on him and stop him. Steelers lead 3-1

Oct 8, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Former Puneri Paltans captain Wazir is the first one to raid for the Haryana Steelers, but he can't get a raid in and retreats. 

Oct 8, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

The players are taking the mat. Haryana have been dealt a big blow by the absence of Monu Goyat, will that help the Puneri Paltans in their search for their first win today? After the first night, expect another cracker of a game today. 

