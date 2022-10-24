Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 38, Pro Kabbadi League

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off in a match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 25. Jaipur Pink Panthers have recorded a four-match winning streak in this tournament and are the overwhelming favourites for this match. Their raider Arjun Deshwal is in terrific form and will be the key player for Jaipur. Puneri Paltan will also have to contend with defender Sunil Kumar.

Moreover, V Ajith Kumar will pose a huge challenge to Puneri Paltan with his lightning-quick raids. Few will bet against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Puneri Paltan will have to be at the top of their game if they want to salvage their fledging campaign.

The likes of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Aslam Inamdar will be the key players for Puneri Paltan. Ahead of match 38 of the Pro Kabbadi League between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit Goyat

Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Suggested Dream 11 team for Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

DEF: Sunil Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shaul Kumar

ALL: V Ajith Kumar

RAI: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Line-up:

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Sunil Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari

