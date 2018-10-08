Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Highlights: As It Happened

LATEST UPDATE:Pune, even though are lagging behind, they are not giving up the hopes of winning the match. Defence is going to be the key for both the teams. The scores stands at 28-26 for Mumba at the moment.



Catch all the action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog.

Defence is going to be the key for both the teams. The scores stands at 28-26 for Mumba at the moment. Oct 7, 2018 10:05 pm (IST) Desai now gets a raid point in the do or die raid. This match has all been about him. Mumba are maintaining their slender two-point lead. 27-25 at the moment for Mumbai. Oct 7, 2018 10:01 pm (IST) Desai is in impeccable form and has scored 13 points already. With 14 minutes still to go he could even get 20. This is brilliant stuff from U Mumba raider. It's 26-23 for Mumba. Oct 7, 2018 9:58 pm (IST) Desai now comes up with a super raid and gets three valuable points for his team. That gives a handy four-point lead to Mumba at 25-21. Oct 7, 2018 9:56 pm (IST) Mondal has to pick up his game who has just bagged solitary raid point. This is where Pune is missing Deepak Hooda. Mumba is in lead again with 22-20. Oct 7, 2018 9:54 pm (IST) The half gets underway. Now Abhishek takes charge of raiding for Mumba and he is unsuccessful. Pune has pulled back two points and the scores are level at 20-20. Oct 7, 2018 9:46 pm (IST) The first half gets over and Mumbai are certainly the better team till now. They lead 20-18 at the moment, but Mumba cannot be complacent. Oct 7, 2018 9:44 pm (IST) Mumba lead has ensured that Paltan lose their focus. That's showing in the way latter's defence is performing at the moment. Mumba is in lead at 19-17. Oct 7, 2018 9:42 pm (IST) Mumba is taking rapid lead in the match courtesy excellent raiding. Desai has single-handedly put Mumba in a three-point lead. It's 18-15 at the moment. Oct 7, 2018 9:40 pm (IST) Siddarth Desai has been brilliant till now and Sandeep Narwal has had no answers. He gets another couple of points. Nitin tries to get back some points but that is not enough at the moment. Mumba lead 14-13. Oct 7, 2018 9:37 pm (IST) Rajesh Mondal is looking out of sorts at the moment and that could cost Pune dear. The scores are level at 11-11 with 7 minutes to go in the first half. Oct 7, 2018 9:36 pm (IST) U Mumba draw level. All the hard work done by has come to nought. In fact Desai gets another raid point and Pune is lagging behind now. Mumbai leads 10-9 at the moment. Oct 7, 2018 9:34 pm (IST) In a do or die raid Rajesh Mondal is florred by Dhramraj Cheralathan. That's another point for Mumba. They are inching closer with 9-8. Oct 7, 2018 9:32 pm (IST) The strategy is clear from both the teams. They are utilising their frontline raiders only at the moment. That has worked Pune till now. They lead 9-6 currently. Oct 7, 2018 9:30 pm (IST) Sandeep Narwal is committing some errors in the defence here and Siddarth Desai has been brilliant for Mumba till now. But they are still playing the catch up game. It's 8-6 for Pune at the moment. Oct 7, 2018 9:28 pm (IST) Pune is using Tomar well, and he is delivering the goods too. He has returned with a point in each of his raids. And Girisg Ernak gets a point for brilliant defence too. Pune leads 6-4. Oct 7, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar showing his class as he gets a touch to the bonus line and Desai gets back another point for Mumba. It's 4-3 in favour of Pune at the moment. Oct 7, 2018 9:25 pm (IST) The match is moving at a fast pace as Rajesh Mondal comes for a raid, and gets a point. The defender was caught napping there. Paltan leads 3-2 currently. Oct 7, 2018 9:24 pm (IST) U Mumba start with raiding and Desai gets a point for his team first up. And Nitin Tomar too bags a point for Pune. It's 1-1 at the moment. Oct 7, 2018 9:21 pm (IST) We are just moments away from the start of the second match of the evening, and it promises to be a cracker. Both skippers come out for the toss. Oct 7, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls skipper Rohit Kumar will have his task cut out when his team steps on the mat. With a team that doesn’t have many star players, the onus will be on raider Kumar to turn on the heat and get big points for his side. He will have some support in raiding department from Kashiling Adake, but it is his leadership skills that could be prove to be game changer for the Bulls. In the past seasons he has been one of the most consistent raiders after Pardeep Narwal. Oct 7, 2018 9:15 pm (IST) The Dubki King, Pardeep Narwal was humbled during the Asian Games and great defence from the South Koreans and Iranians kept him at bay. He wasn’t given enough open spaces to raid, which led to his downfall. The ‘Most Valuable Player’ from Season 4 and 5 would look to add more weapons to his repertoire in the upcoming tournament. Most importantly he would be raring to go and prove a point that he is the best in the business after disappointing performance at the Asian Games. His improved show could bring positive results for Patna Pirates — the team for whom Narwal has performed brilliantly in the past. Oct 7, 2018 9:11 pm (IST) Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is round the corner and all eyes will be on star Indian players who will be seen in action for the first time after they were shocked by Iran in the recently concluded Asian Games. With the presence of foreign players, Indians would look to devise new strategies to counter threats from emerging nations in the sport. Oct 7, 2018 9:04 pm (IST) With Tamil Thalaivas posting an emphatic victory over Patna Pirates in the opening encounter, Puneri Paltan would be hoping for the same when they face U Mumba in the second encounter of the night. Hello and welcome to the live blog between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.

File image of Puneri Paltans in action in the Pro Kabaddi League. (PKL)



In each of the last three seasons of Pro Kabaddi, the Puneri Paltan’s have been considered as a title contender, but unfortunately for them they have not been able to deliver when it mattered the most. Two third place finishes and fourth place finish last season is testament to that. In the sixth season as well, the Paltan have one of the stronger sides on paper and are likely to reach the play-offs once again.



"In the last three season we have played very well, but haven't been able to reach the final. Under the new coach, our main focus has been finding ways to avoid the mistakes that we have committed in the latter stages of the season. There's a lot of work that we have done to improve our performance in the playoffs and I am confident that we can finally lift the trophy this time," Girish Ernak, who was announced as the new captain of the franchise told Firstpost. "We were not able to retain our lead in the second half of games last season. As a team, it is important for us to be able to slow down matches. The best teams do that effectively and we will be looking to do it more effectively," he added.



Coached by Ashan Kumar, the man who took South Korea to a Silver medal at the recently concluded Asian Games, the Paltan will look to ensure they don’t fail at the business end of the competition. As a player, Kumar captained the Indian kabaddi team to gold medal in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, where kabaddi was introduced for the first time. The side has retained four players in Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal and Gurunath More, and purchased the likes of all-rounder Monu, defender Rinku Narwal, raider Akshay Jadhav, defenders Ravi Kumar, Vikas Khatri and Vinod Kumar in the auctions. So the Puneri Paltan will more or less have the same team from last season.



Nitin Tomar replaced Deepak Niwas Hooda and Dharmaraj Cheralathan was let go. Among the raiders, Haryana Steelers’ Deepak Kumar Dahiya was brought in to give ace coach Kumar another option.

Pune’s biggest advantage lies in defense, where the quartet of Ernak-Sandeep (corners) and Ravi-Vinod (covers) stay together. Last season, they scored a whopping 271 tackle points and the continuity can only help them do better. Mondal is one of the most clever raiders in the league and his ability in do-or-die raids is matched by very few in the competition. Having a specialist do-or-die raider in your camp is a big advantage and Pune have two in Mondal and More.



Sandeep and Tomar are among the best all-rounders in the mix and when the likes of Akshay Jadhav and Monu are thrown into the mix it gives the Paltan a very competent set of all-rounders to work with. There is also a perfect blend of youth and experience in the team, making Pune a real force to be reckoned with. "Tomar is the best all-rounder in India. His offensive and defensive skills are second to none and he plays with a lot of intelligence. There are many all-rounders in the team that look up to him and I feel he is the perfect mentor to them on and off the pitch," coach Kumar suggested. Ernak will be captaining for the first time in the PKL, but Kumar feels a combination of factors make him the ideal leader for the team. The Maharashtrian who made his national team debut earlier this year feels he has the tools to be a successful captain.



"I have captained before in nationals and industrial nationals so I have prior experience of the responsibility. In the PKL, I have learnt so much about the job playing under Rakesh Kumar and Nilesh Shinde, that I know when to slow the game, how to do it, when to motivate the players and how to control the team. I am relishing the prospect of captaining Puneri Paltan," Ernak said with confidence. The strong Paltan squad should make it to the final this season unless there is a late season slump as there are a few weaknesses in the squad. Coach Kumar decided to divide the preparation into three different phases, with the first being a 20-day fitness and endurance camp in Goa in August.



That was followed up by a skill development camp, where fitness remained a priority, before the final camp in Pune where the team is expected to work out their best combinations. The Paltan have a healthy mix of youth and experience which is complemented by good depth in the squad as they hope to last the rigors of the league. In the three occasions that they made it to the knockouts, Pune have not been able to get past the Patna Pirates. Despite victories over the three-time champions in the league phase, Pardeep Narwal has played his best games against Lions from Pune. Although, the two teams are expected to cross swords just once in the group phase, the calibre of the teams means another encounter in the latter stages is on the cards.



The onus will be on Ernak and Co to find a way to keep tabs on Pardeep, if and when the two teams meet in the knockouts. "He is a special player. Whenever we face them, it's important for defenders to catch him early and hurt his confidence. We will find a strategy to stop him," Ernak said. The Paltan should have enough to reach playoffs despite the tough competition in Zone A, but after that is when the real mental test begins.