Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Season nine of the Pro Kabaddi League is in full swing, and fans have already been enthralled by some high-octane clashes in the showpiece tournament. Another doubleheader will be on the cards on Sunday as the Puneri Paltan clash against the U Mumba before the UP Yoddhas battle the Bengaluru Bulls. The matches will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan did not do much wrong in their first three encounters, scalping a draw in their tournament opener and losing in the next two in close quarters. The Paltans will now want to turn the tables and start racking up wins. They will face tough competition from former champions U Mumba. The Mumbai outfit have some quality raiders at their disposal and will be hoping to secure another win against the Puneri Paltan.

The second match of the day will be between fourth-placed Bengaluru Bulls and fifth-placed UP Yodhha. Bengaluru have secured two wins in three matches while the UP side have just a solitary win to their name. Both sides will be on the hunt for another win in the tournament.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will the matches between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Puneri Paltan Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

U Mumba Squad: Ashish, Suman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Prince, Kiran, Laxman, Magar Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit Gholamabbas, Korouki

Match 2 Squads

UP Yoddhas Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K James, Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipa,l Abozar Mohajer, Mighani Babu, Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

