Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has already lived up to its hype and has given some close matches in the past few days. The action resumes on Tuesday, with another doubleheader on the cards. The Puneri Paltans will take the mat to face the mighty Jaipur Pink Panthers. After the enthralling encounter, the Haryana Steelers will be up against the Telugu Titans. Both matches will unfold at the famous Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Puneri Paltans have risen to the third position with three back-to-back wins. Star raider Mohit Goyat has turned up the heat for the Paltans with some amazing performances. All-rounder Fazel Atrachali has also stepped up his game. The Iranian has been excellent in both departments.

They will be up against the Jaipur Pink Panthers who have been in scintillating form as well. The Panthers are also on a magnificent winning run and are placed in the second position. This one would be an intense match between the two in-form sides.

The second match of the day will pit the Telugu Titans against Haryana Steelers. The Titans have slipped down the ranks and are at the bottom of the points table. A win seems like too much to ask from them at the moment. Without their star raider Pawan Sehrawat, the team has struggled to clinch raid points. It’s not surprising that the Titans have the least raid points in the league. They might hope for a change in their fortunes.

The Haryana Steelers have endured mixed results in the league. The Steelers will look to improve on their mid-table position when they take on the Titans. The Joginder Narwal-led side have choked in close encounters. The clash against Dabang Delhi was one example of that. They will fancy their chances against a struggling Titans side.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will be played on Tuesday, October 25.

Where will the matches between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Puneri Paltans Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Match 2 Squads

Telugu Titans Squad: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth, Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

