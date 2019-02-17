English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Cricket Association Removes Pakistani Cricketers' Photos from Mohali Stadium After Pulwama Attack
The decision was taken at a meeting of the cricket body's office bearers, PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi said.
Security forces cordon off the site of suicide bomb attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the cricket body's office bearers, PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi told PTI.
"As a humble step, the PCA has decided to show its solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama attack. There is so much anger in the nation against the heinous attack and PCA is no different in this," Tyagi said.
He said there are nearly 15 photos of Pakistani cricketers, which were kept inside the stadium at various points including in the galleries, long room, reception and 'hall of fame' area.
The Shahid Afridi-led Pakistani side had faced a 29-run defeat at India's hands in the 2011 World Cup cricket semi-finals which was played here in March.
Tyagi said among the Pakistani cricketers whose photographs have been removed from the PCA include that of present Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Besides, other pictures are of cricketers including Afridi, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus in Pulwama district.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
