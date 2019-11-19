Punjab Guv, NRAI President Among Competitors in National Men's Trap Shooting
Punjab governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore and NRAI president Raninder Singh completed among 281 others at the pre-event training before the men's trap event in the Shotgun Nationals.
Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore and Raninder Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter)
New Delhi: Punjab governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh were among the 281 competitors who completed their pre-event training before the men's trap event in the Shotgun Nationals here on Tuesday.
Two more rounds will be played on Thursday with the fifth and final round and both the finals scheduled for Friday.
All top men's trap exponents, including the likes of former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and the world's highest-ranked trap shooter Kynan Chenai, as well as former double trap world champion Ankur Mittal, will be seen in action over the three-day-long competition.
There will also be 22 talented juniors, prominent among them being Vivaan Kapoor, Shardul Vihaan, Vishwa Kundu, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj and Manavaditya Singh Rathore - all of whom have already represented India in various international tournaments.
