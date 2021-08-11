Punjab Welcomes Indian Men and Women Hockey Players on Bhangra

Last week, the Indian men’s hockey team created history after they defeated Germany in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to bring a long-awaited bronze medal back to the country, while the Women’s hockey team finished fourth and lost the medal by a whisker. Following their outstanding performance in the Japanese capital, players hailing from the state returned home to a rousing welcome and celebrations laid for them in Amritsar.

In order to mark their arrival, the hockey players were welcomed by Bhangra performers and were greeted by their family members inside the waiting rooms at the Amritsar Airport. Several members of the hockey team plan to visit the Golden Temple and the men’s team will be honoured at the Golden Gate in Amritsar where further celebrations for them have been planned.

News agency ANI shared video clips on Twitter that shows the men and women players being greeted by family members and friends, who were waiting for the players with garlands and bouquets.

Notably, the hockey players were also seen sporting similar turbans and interacting with the media contingent, while some players brandished their bronze medals. Meanwhile, speaking about their plans for future games, Indian Men’s Hockey team player Gurjant Singh informed that the “confidence of the team is very high,” and they will start training from next month. The hockey team has a busy year ahead due to the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Amritsar’s District Collector, Gurpreet Singh Khaira praised the players for bagging a medal after 40 years. He further remarked that it is a “matter of pride,” and the team will be taken to Golden Temple, following which they will be escorted home as a part of “gesture” by the state administration, ANI reported in a following tweet.

The Indian men’s hockey team made history at the Tokyo Olympics as they ended the country’s 40-year-old medal drought. The team clicnhed the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller (5-4) on August 5. However, they lost to Belgium with a 5-2 score in the men’s hockey semi-final match.

