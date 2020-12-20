Punjab's Simranjit Kaur Wins Gold in Cologne Boxing Championship

Olympic qualifier Simranjit Kaur Baath won gold in the Cologne Boxing World Championship. India finished with nine medals, including three gold, at the world cup.

Hailing from Punjab, state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi congratulated the 25-year-old pugilist for showing swift footwork to beat the German opponent hands down with clear punches in the final.

Sodhi said India's AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur also put up an impressive show in the semi-finals and competed against Maya Kleinhans in the title bout and won by a split decision taking the gold medal in the 60 kg category.

The minister said the state has already announced to bear the entire cost of Olympic preparations of the maiden women boxer of the state.

"This was an extraordinary achievement of the daughter of an ordinary family and every possible help would be provided from the state government to help her career move forward," Sodhi added.

Kaur was the first Punjabi woman boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games. She bagged a silver medal in the Asia-Oceania Qualifiers.