News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Purdue's Plane Diverted To Indy Because Of Mechanical Issues
1-MIN READ

Purdue's Plane Diverted To Indy Because Of Mechanical Issues

Purdue's Plane Diverted To Indy Because Of Mechanical Issues

Purdues charter flight was diverted to Indianapolis on Monday night because of mechanical problems, the athletic department said.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.: Purdues charter flight was diverted to Indianapolis on Monday night because of mechanical problems, the athletic department said.

The 24th-ranked Boilermakers left their campus in West Lafayette, bound for Maryland, where they were scheduled to take on the Terrapins on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the team, Purdue was scheduled to change planes in Indy before resuming the trip.

The news came less than 12 hours after the Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) moved into the Top 25 for the first time season.

Purdue has won five of its last six and has beaten four ranked teams this season. Sasha Stefanovic leads the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (45.6%) but is expected to miss his third straight game since testing positive for COVID-19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...