PV Sindhu Regains Number Two Spot in Latest Women’s Singles Badminton Rankings

Olympic and world championship silver medallist PV Sindhu has once again regained her world no 2 status in the latest BWF rankings released on Thursday.Sindhu, who is currently competing at the French Open in Paris, jumped one spot to stay one spot behind Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying, who continues to dominate the rankings.Sindhu had achieved the world no 2 ranking for a week for the first time in April last year but she slipped soon before regaining the position for almost two months from September to November. She slipped to world no 3 after that and held that spot for most part of 2018.Saina Nehwal, who had reached the finals of Denmark Open last week, was rewarded for her stupendous show as she too climbed one rung to reach the number nine 9 slot.In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth remained static at world no 6, while Sameer Verma jumped five spots to be in 18th position. H S Prannoy, who skipped the events in Denmark and France, slipped two places to be 17th.B Sai Praneeth is at the 26th place, while Sourabh Verma jumped two places to reach the 48th spot.Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty slipped one place to be 25th while women’s doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy improved three spots to be 24th.In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki were static at 21st place.