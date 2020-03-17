PV Sindhu and Hima Das Participate in WHO's #SafeHands Challenge Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Several athletes across the world are participating in World Health Organization's Safehands challenge to show proper hand washing practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sprinter Hima Das and ace shuttler PV Sindhu also took the Safehands challenge and posted videos on Twitter.

Hima urged people to wash hands properly and regularly wherever they are. In her tweet, Hima challenged union minister Kiren Rijiju, actor Akshay Kumar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, tennis star Sania Mirza to participate in it.

Sindhu thanked former diplomat Katherine Hadda for the challenge. She also challenged Rijiju, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza.

Responding to their tweet, Rijiju posted a video of his, washing hands. The minister said that spread of coronavirus can definitely be stopped. He further challenged Union minister Smriti Irani and others to participate in the Safehands challenge.

Hima later thanked Rijiju for accepting the challenge.

Apart from Hima and Sindhu, several athletes and former players also took up Safehands challenge. These include Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, former Brazil and AC Milan midfielder Kaka and former F1 driver Romain Grosjean.

I am happy to accept the @WHO #SafeHands Challenge passed by @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino for protecting #health & beating #COVID19. We must Be Ready to support each other in this fight against #coronavirus for our families, our friends, our communities & our world. https://t.co/iOdfVuNKwH pic.twitter.com/44AYNTc0uW — Kaka (@KAKA) March 14, 2020

The deadly novel coronavirus has infected over 1.6 lakh people across the world. In India, there have been 138 confirmed cases of the deadly virus. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 7,000 people, including three in India.