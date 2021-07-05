Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu is a queen of many firsts. She is the first Indian badminton player to win a silver medal at the Olympics; she is the first Indian to clinch win a medal at the World Championships title and also the first to win the World Tour Final. And don’t be surprised, if she also becomes the first-ever Indian shuttler to win an Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games.

Born in Hyderabad on July 5, 1995, Sindhu announced her arrival in the badminton circuit with a bang by winning a bronze medal on her international debut in 2009 at the sub-junior Asian Badminton Championships.

She was just getting started.

The talented Sindhu, arguably one of the greatest Olympian India has ever produced, was born to PV Ramana and Vijaya. Both Sindhu’s parents were national-level volleyball players.

She took badminton at the age of eight and later joined Pullela Gopichand academy for professional training. Her first breakthrough came when she won the doubles titles at the Sub-Junior Nationals and the All India Ranking in Pune in the under-13 category.

In 2012, when Saina Nehwal created a sensation by winning the bronze medal at the London Olympics, Sindhu drew praises for her performance too after she broke into the top 20 of the Badminton World Federation World Ranking, and, the rest, as they say, is history.

After her debut at the senior level, Sindhu went on to win several Super Series and Grand Prix events. However, the highlight of her career so far was in 2016 when Sindhu clinched the silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Age - 25 years

Sports/Discipline – Badminton

Working Ranking - 7

First Olympics – 2016 Rio Games

Major Achievements

Olympics

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2016 Rio de Janeiro

World Championships

Gold medal – Women’s singles, 2019 Basel

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2017 Glasgow

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2018 Nanjing

Bronze medal – Women’s singles, 2013 Copenhagen

Bronze medal – Women’s singles, 2014 Guangzhou

Uber Cup

Bronze medal – Women’s team, 2014 New Delhi

Bronze medal – Women’s team, 2016 Kunshan

Asian Games

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2018 Jakarta–Palembang

Bronze medal – Women’s team, 2014 Incheon

Commonwealth Games

Gold medal – Mixed team, 2018 Gold Coast

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2018 Gold Coast

Bronze medal – Women’s singles, 2014 Glasgow

Asian Championships

Bronze medal – Women’s singles, 2014 Gimcheon

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Sindhu comfortably qualified for the Tokyo Games 2020 games as she is ranked inside in the top ten in BWF rankings.

Recent Performances

Her last professional event in 2021 was the All England Open as the last three badminton events – India Open, Singapore Open and Malaysia Open – were either cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic. She was knocked out of All England at the hands of Thai player Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-finals.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

In the 2016 Rio Olympics Sindhu created history when she made the final of the women’s singles event and returned home with a silver medal after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the summit clash.

