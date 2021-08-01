PV Sindhu Beats He Bingjiao to Win Tokyo Olympics Women's Singles Badminton Bronze Medal

nPV Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian athlete to clinch successive Olympics medals when she defeated He Bingjiao of China in the badminton women’s singles to win the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games. Sindhu won 21-13, 21-15 for her second straight Olympic medal, adding to the silver medal she clinched at the Rio Games in 2016.

Sindhu was gunning to become the country’s first ever individual gold medalist in badminton singles but her dream ended on Saturday when she lost to world’s no 1 Tai Tzu-ying in the semifinal. Before that, the Indian was in red-hot form having not dropped a single game in her run to the last-four stage.

However, against Tzu-ying, the 26-year-old lost 18-21, 12-21.

She recovered from the loss and 24 hours later, produced a dominating show against the Chinese who had no answer to the Indian star’s powerful smashes and court coverage.

Sindhu is the first ever female athlete from India to win two successive individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar was the first from India to win successive medals at the quadrennial Games.

Expressing his happiness, Sindhu’s father PV Ramana said, “Happy that she is the first Indian women to win back to back Olympic medals. Yesterday I spoke to her…told her to win…told her to win it for me. I told her that He Binjiao has been playing longer games and she would not be able to carry on…I had sent her videos to analyse," a beaming Ramana said.

This is India’s third medal at the event after Mirabai Chanu’s historic weightlifting silver last month and boxer Lovlina Borgohain entering semifinals to confirm at least a bronze.

More to follow…

