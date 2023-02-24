PV Sindhu Parts Ways with Park Tae Sang as Coach Takes Responsibility of 'Disappointing' Run

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang have parted ways, the South Korean confirmed on Friday, taking responsibility of the Indian’s “disappointing moves in all recent matches."

The foreign coach said he felt responsible for Sindhu’s disappointing start to the season and that the Indian asked for a change.

“…I’d like to talk about my relationship with pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible," the coach wrote on his Instagram page.

“So she (Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I’m sorry that I can’t be with her until the next Olympics, but now I’m going to support her from afar."

Under Park’s tutelage Sindhu win the bronze at the Tokyo Olympic and the Commonwealth Games gold last year.

“I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he added.

Park is credited with improving Sindhu’s defence in the court, which has helped her do well at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a bronze medal, and a gold in the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham in 2022.

Park became Sindhu’s coach after she won the gold at the world championships in 2019 after her previous coach Kim Ji-Hyun, left the role.

Park has already started training some junior players at Hyderabad.

Sindhu, who had missed a major portion of the 2022 season due to an injury and recently returned to action in January, will now train with Malaysian former All-England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | PV Sindhu to be Assisted by Former All England Champion Hafiz Hashim

Hafiz, who lifted the All-England title in 2003, has signed a two-year contract with the Hyderabad-based academy and will be responsible for guiding the men’s and women’s singles players there. Sindhu is a product of the Sudhitra Badminton Academy, and will be undergoing training there for one or two days a week, reports said.

Hafiz Hashim is expected to help Sindhu in preparing for the All-England Badminton Championship from March 14-19.

(With inputs from Agncies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here