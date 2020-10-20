PV Sindhu Leaves National Camp Midway due to Personal Reasons: Report

India's top shuttler PV Sindhu has left the national camp for Olympic hopefuls owing to personal reason and is in London for at least ten days, reports The Times of India. This is the first time Sindhu has traveled abroad without being accompanied by either of her parents leading to speculations that the 25-year-old took the decision to fly out after tensions in her family.

The report further quotes a source stating that Sindhu was upset with a few things and is unlikely to return any time soon. “She was upset with a few things. Efforts are being made to convince her to return home. She is unlikely to return anytime soon. At this stage of her life, she wants to be on her own and not be controlled. Maybe being at home during the lockdown took its toll and she wanted some freedom."

In her latest Instagram post, Sindhu is pictured with Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute with the caption that she has traveled to the UK to work on her recovery and nutrition. The report further adds that the World No.2 had informed her coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy that she will not return to India for the next eight to ten weeks.

After the Covid-19 pandemic had derailed the 2020 Badminton Schedule, Sindhu had pulled out of the Denmark Open denting her chances to qualify for World Tour Final as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided against handing automatic invitations to current world champions in the season-ending tournament. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) was also forced to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup after multiple teams pulled out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was supposed to mark the resumption of international badminton after it came to a halt in March because of the dreaded virus.

Last month, Indian shuttlers had refused to comply with Sports Authority of India's quarantine norms, leading to the cancellation of a training camp for Thomas and Uber Cup.