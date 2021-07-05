PV Sindhu Marks Nephew's Birthday with Adorable Photos from Hawaii-themed Party

Badminton Star PV Sindhu celebrated her cute nephew, Aaryan’s birthday on July 4, Sunday. The 26-year-old shares a very special bond with the little one who often appears on her social media posts. Aaryan turned three this year and his superstar aunt was overwhelmed with him ‘growing up so fast.’ It was a Hawaii-themed party yesterday, which was attended by close members of the family. Sindhu shared a post on instagram which included a series of adorable pictures from the bash. Sindhu wore a pretty pink dress during the celebrations and the birthday boy wore a shirt featuring tropical patterns. Few of the photos show Sindhu wearing a tiara on her head and holding Aaryan in her arms, who has a little cake on his face.

Sindhu captioned the post as, “You’re one special little person with two cute little cheeks. Now, you’re 3 years old which is 156 weeks. Happy birthday to my baby boo who stole my heart. Love you, my cupcake.”

Sindhu is very close to Aaryan and her social media page is a proof. He is Sindhu’s elder sister’s son and lives very close to the badminton star’s house in Hyderabad. Here are times when Sindhu’s bond with her nephew melted our hearts:

Today, July 5, marks the birthday of the Hyderabad-based shuttler herself. Sindhu, who is all set to spearhead the country’s badminton contingent in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, will enter the event as India’s medal hope. Wishes are in order for the badminton champion from across borders. Last year, she marked the special day with a note of gratitude. Sindhu wrote, “Today, I have completed another year of life and you guys have left nothing to make this day more special and memorable.Thank you all not only for today but also for always being with me.”

Five years ago, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win silver at the Olympics in Rio. In 2019, she beat Nozomi Okuhara and became the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championships. In 2017, Sindhu was ranked second worldwide.

