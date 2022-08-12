Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has won it all at the Commonwealth Games. Glasgow 2014 bronze, Gold Coast 2018 silver and Birmingham 2022 gold.

Sindhu had won a gold in the mixed team event at the CWG in 2018, but it has been eluding her in singles since her Games debut. But the world number seven outplayed 13th ranked Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena in Birmingham to fulfil her long-cherished dream.

But the journey to ‘complete the CWG set’ was not easy for the two-time Olympic medallist – a bronze in Rio and silver in Tokyo. It took her three attempts, 13 years of toil, and many sacrifices to claim the top prize at the multi-sport event.

In an Exclusive chat, Sindhu opens up on CWG 2022, how she keeps herself motivated and an Olympic gold being the ultimate goal…

EXCERPTS –

Thoughts on winning your first multi-nation event gold…

“I have completed the sequence now. Really happy to bring the gold home.”

“It (the gold) was very important because I have been waiting for a long time. I missed it last time and before that.”

How do you keep yourself motivated and going?

“It is important to keep going and winning medals keeps me going. Even though I’ve won a lot, it’s important to be focused. I still feel, this is just the beginning and I can n achieve a lot more.”

“It’s not going to be easy, but the people who support me, they keep me going. It gives me a boost and confidence.”

Having started playing international badminton at such a young age… a word on your longevity…

“When I look back at my career, I feel happy. Those achievements give me confidence to go to the next level. I feel I can achieve a lot more and win more medals for the country.’

Your work ethic hasn’t dipped despite continued success…

“Sometimes you might feel you cannot do it. That you can’t push anymore. But it is for you only. That is important for me. That if I keep pushing myself I feel go to the next level.”

“Sometimes you feel you need rest. At that time, I ask myself – can I do it or not? If I have even 1% in me, then without hesitation I say let’s do it. That’s how I motivate myself and keep going”

How do see yourself as a senior member now in Indian badminton?

“As a team we have done really well. It’s important that we work together. We keep talking and discussing players, court conditions and strategies.”

“After I won, Lakshya congratulated me and after he won, I was very happy for him. We talked about how the wins feel.”

The growth of Lakhsya Sen…

“When Lakshya plays, even I watch him and learn a lot from him. There is so much to learn from every athlete. He’s done very well for himself.”

“Indian Badminton is doing good and I definitely see that the sport will get a lot of medals. Sports in India have been growing, all sports and not just badminton. Boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and track and field have done exceptionally well in these Games. It will be inspiration to youngsters who look up to us.”

What is your plan for the 2024 Olympics?

“Hoping for the best in Paris. The ultimate goal and target is getting a medal there. It’s not too far. I will try my best for the gold.”

