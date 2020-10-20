PV Sindhu Quashes Report of Tension, Says Went to London with Parent's Consent

PV Sindhu took to social media to squash rumours of rift with her family as she left the national camp for Olympic hopefuls owing to flow out to London.

This is the first time Sindhu has traveled abroad without being accompanied by either of her parents leading to speculations that the 25-year-old took the decision to fly out after tensions in her family.

Sindhu though took to social media to clarify that she is in London with her family's consent and there is no 'issues' with her family or her coach.

"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI. Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard," PV Sindhu said in a statement on social media.

"Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday."

"Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy," she added.

She also said that is tired of media "spreading false news" and will be forced to "resort to legal proceedings".

Sindhu had posted a photo with Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute with the caption that she has traveled to the UK to work on her recovery and nutrition.

The post had led many to believe that something was amiss.