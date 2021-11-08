PV Sindhu Receives Padma Bhushan, Rani Rampal and Bembem Devi Get Padma Shri

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A few days ago the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjuna awards were also given away. Apart from Sindhu getting the Padma Bhushan, former footballer Oinam Bembem Devi and Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal received Padma Shri awards.

President Kovind’s Twitter handle posted a photograph of Sindhu receiving and honour and wrote, “A leading Indian badminton player, she is the first Indian ever to become a badminton world champion. She has also won the silver medal at Rio Olympics."

Sindhu also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year and became the first female and only the second Indian to win two medals at the Olympics.

About Bembem, the President’s post read, “She is the former captain of the Indian women’s football team and is also known as “Durga of Indian football"."

The President’s post about Rani listed her achievement as having played for India in over 200 matches. “She is the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team and has represented Indian in over 200 matches. She is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award by the Government of India," the post said.

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Sindhu on receiving the Padma Bhushan and shared a video with her where she was showing Rijiju how to wrap the racquet handle grip.

“Keep winning for India, keep smiling, and make India proud @Pvsindhu1," he wrote as he shared pictures with her.

